Activists slam ‘sham trial’ of Cambodia opposition members

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A Cambodian-American lawyer says she’s being persecuted for her political opinion as she and dozens of other government critics charged with treason returned to court in a trial criticized by rights advocates. The more than 60 defendants are mostly former members or supporters of the disbanded Cambodia National Rescue Party, which had been the sole credible political opposition until Cambodia’s highest court in late 2017 ordered its dissolution. Many of them are accused of being involved with a failed effort by former opposition leader Sam Rainsy to return from exile in November 2019 to challenge Prime Minister Hun Sen, who has launched a sweeping crackdown on opponents. Lawyer Theary Seng says she won’t be intimidated, calling the proceedings a sham trial.