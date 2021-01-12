With Sheldon Adelson’s death, Netanyahu loses key supporter

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says U.S. casino magnate Sheldon Adelson “will forever be remembered” for his work strengthening ties between the U.S. and Israel. Adelson’s death at 87 was announced earlier Tuesday. With Adelson’s death, Netanyahu loses a staunch supporter who for the last four years had the ear of the American president and helped drive U.S. policy toward Israel. He also loses an important backroom player in Israeli politics who funded a free daily newspaper that acted as an unofficial mouthpiece for Netanyahu. Adelson was a major donor to numerous mainstream causes, and his foundation was a prolific giver to Jewish and Israeli groups.