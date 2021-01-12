Voice of America reporter reassigned for Pompeo questions

NEW YORK (AP) — A reporter for the Voice of America was yanked from her beat after trying to question Secretary of State Mike Pompeo following a speech he delivered at the agency. The demotion of Patsy Widakuswara came after her boss told her on tape that “you obviously don’t know how to behave.” There have been tensions over the past several years between the Trump administration and journalists at Voice of America, a government agency formed to disseminate news across the world. Pompeo, in his speech, told them that “it’s not fake news for you to broadcast that this is the greatest nation in the history of the world.”