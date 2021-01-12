US cancels ambassador’s controversial trip to Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The U.S. State Department has canceled the planned Taiwan visit by its U.N. ambassador that has drawn strong opposition and a warning from China. The department announced it was canceling all senior-level overseas travels, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s planned trip to Belgium, in a decision to assist with the transition to the next administration. U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Kelly Craft was due to begin a three-day visit Wednesday, which would have involved meetings with Taiwan’s president, foreign minister Joseph Wu as well as delivering a speech. The trip was one of two moves in the twilight days of the Trump administration that increases official exchanges with the self-ruled island while also provoking China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory.