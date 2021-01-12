US asking states to speed vaccine, not hold back 2nd dose

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is asking states to speed delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to people older than 65 and others at high risk by no longer holding back the second dose of the two-dose shots. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says the Trump administration is asking states to open up vaccines to everyone older than 65 and to get the vaccines to more people by not holding back the second vaccine dose. States determine who gets the vaccines based on federal guidance. Azar said that “the administration in the states has been too narrowly focused.”