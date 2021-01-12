UK to use fines to target forced labor in China’s Xinjiang

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s foreign secretary says U.K. companies will face fines unless they meet new government requirements showing their supply chains are free from forced labor in China’s Xinjiang region. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said officials have issued guidance to British firms with links to Xinjiang on how to carry out due diligence checks. The government intends to exclude suppliers when there is evidence of rights violations in their supply chains and also to review export controls. Raab said Tuesday that mounting evidence of unlawful mass detention, widespread forced labor and forced sterilization in the region painted a “harrowing picture.” However, he stopped short of announcing specific sanctions against Chinese officials.