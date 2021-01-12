Uganda’s opposition cites ‘untold violence’ before election

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Opposition figures in Uganda are criticizing widespread violence by security forces ahead of Thursday’s presidential election, while main challenger Bobi Wine says soldiers have raided his home and arrested a security guard. Another opposition leader says “the terror, frankly, is unprecedented.” Longtime President Yoweri Museveni has led the East African country since 1986 and seeks another term. The 76-year-old leader has defied calls for his retirement. The atmosphere in Uganda is increasingly charged. The military is now in charge of all security operations in the capital, Kampala, and the metropolitan area.