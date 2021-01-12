Tokyo Olympic president tries to reassure doubting country

TOKYO (AP) — The president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee has tried to reassure the public that the postponed games will open in six months. Two polls in the last few days show just over 80% of Japanese people surveyed think the Olympics should be canceled or postponed, or believe they will not take place as COVID-19 cases surge in Japan. In what was billed as a “New Year’s” address, President Yorhiro Mori says: “Spring will always come, morning will surely come even after long nights. Believing in that, to give joy and hope to many people we will do our best until the end.”