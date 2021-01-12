Students say the pandemic is making college scholarships more competitive

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Affording college in a normal year is challenging, but in the midst of the pandemic, financial hardships are even greater. Leading more stateline students to pursue scholarship opportunities.



Karen Raschke is a Boylan High School graduate and a sophomore at Northern Illinois University, and without an academic scholarship she says she wouldn't be able to afford college.



"If I didn't have a scholarship that would be awful cause then I would have to get student loans and find ways to pay them back," says Rachke.

She's not alone. A majority of college students rely on scholarships to fund their education. But now, due to financial impacts of the pandemic, the number of students seeking awards is on the rise.



One local scholarship foundation says they're expecting a big increase in applications.



"As of 48 hours into it our application being open, 160 students had already started an application," says Community Foundation of Northern Illinois Engagement Director Jennifer Smith, "that is miles ahead of where we would normally be."



On average, the Rockford-based sees nearly 1,300 applications for it's more than 90 scholarships for students in Winnebago, Boone, Ogle and Stephenson counties.



Smith says the pool of candidates will likely be higher and more competitive this year, but that shouldn't scare students away.



"Apply, apply apply," says Smith, "you cannot win if you do not apply. There is a scholarship for you out there."



While the competition is high, so are the stakes for finding a way to pay for college.



"I don't want to have to take out thousands of dollars of loans that I'm going to have to work till I'm 80 to be able to pay them back," says Raschke.

Applications for the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois are open now. Students have until February 1 to apply.