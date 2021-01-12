‘Safest place in Washington’ no more. A reporter’s disbelief

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Associated Press reporter covering Congress, Mary Clare Jalonick cannot stop watching the videos that captured the chaos she lived through last week in the U.S. Capitol. Those images, some captured by other news outlets, some on her on cellphone, have made her realize that the attacks where even worse than they were at the moment they happened. When the rioting began Jalonick still believed she was in “the safest place in Washington.” Then she heard them pounding on the House door.