Rural Nevada GOP official’s letter draws calls for FBI probe

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s two U.S. senators have joined calls for an investigation of comments by the Republican Party chairman in rural Nye County that they warn could incite violence and insurrection. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both Democrats, said in a Monday letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray that county GOP chief Chris Zimmerman’s open letter denies basic facts about the 2020 election and falsely claims that President Donald Trump — not President-elect Joe Biden — will be inaugurated next week. Zimmerman’s letter refers to a “battle for our republic” and 1776, the year of the American Revolution.