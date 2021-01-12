Skip to Content

Rockford University Basketball back on the court

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Many months of nothing, no gyms open, no courts available, but finally back with their teammates and excited to be back.

"You don't mind running the sprints, you don't mind slapping the floor, grabbing an extra rebound," said junior and Boylan grad Kevin Diemer. "Because a couple of months ago we couldn't and it's a great feeling."

"I was just so happy so blessed, I mean because I was at home so scared we weren't going to play," said junior and Guilford grad Nick Phillips. "And when he told us we were going to start practicing and had a schedule, I was ecstatic."

Being back on the floor is one thing that is exciting for the players, but doing it with a group you love makes it even better.

"It's really awesome when you have top to bottom all as a family, coaches treat you with respect, but still expect a lot out of you," said Diemer. "It's the culture of a winning team and I'm really happy to be a part of it."

Local players and guys from other parts of the country have blended well so far in practices. They hope that translates into success on gameday.

"Chemistry wise, we got Kevin Diemer from Boylan, we have Dominic Renteria from Harlem so we have local guys like me," said Phillips. "But then we also get together with the guys out of state, and we just blend really well so far."

The Regents are excited to be back on the court with their teammates and coaches, as they prepare to start a new season.

Sam Knox

Sam joined the WREX news team in the Spring of 2020.

He graduated from Emerson College in May of 2020, just two days before moving to Rockford to take the job at WREX as a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. He majored in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sports Communication.

Sam is originally from Sturbridge, Massachusetts, and has been an avid sports fan his whole life. He played basketball and baseball in high school, and he went on to play collegiate baseball at Emerson.

