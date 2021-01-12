Rockford stylist opens inclusive salon during the pandemic

ROCKFORD (WREX) —Two months ago, Sabrena Ferguson found herself in spot she thought never would be in.

She and others recieved notice from landlord, Sola Salons, that they had to move from their location.

Since that time, she has been able to open her own salon called Meta Beauty Collective. The beauty salon is a place where stylists can work as independent business owners.

She says her salon in an inclusive salon, where everyone is welcome.

"Being queer myself plays a huge part in it. I feel way more comfortable when places are open and honest about accepting the LGBTQ+ community," said Ferguson.

She says with what is going on nationally and at the Capitol, it's important that people here in Rockford are accepting of their neighbor.

"I am hoping it brings people together more the world is such a divided place right now. It's so black and white, no pun intended, but Rockford is a really diverse city," said Ferguson.

She is also working to find a stylist of color to work in her salon.

"I am really looking for a person of color to work within my salon. As of right now, we are all white females and I am glad to employ women but we are looking to add more diversity to our working space," said Ferguson.

The salon opened on January 12th.