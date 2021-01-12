Rockford Park District kicks off community-wide snowman building contest

Rockford Park District kicks off community-wide snowman building contestNew
ROCKFORD (WREX) — A flurry of fun has been taking place over the last few weeks the Rockford Park District, now community members can take part in snow winter fun at home.
The District kicked off a community-wide snowman building contest. Through a generous donation from Collins Aerospace, 1,000 free Rocky the Snowman kits are now available; Rocky is the polar bear mascot of Carlson Ice Arena and Sapora Playworld.
Each Rocky the Snowman kit includes:
- Buttons for eyes
- Black solo cup for nose
- Blue scarf
- Blue Kool-Aid and spray bottle for pawprints
- Instructions
- Lyrics to “Rocky the Snowman”
Kits are available while supplies last at the following Rockford Park District locations:
- Carlson Ice Arena
- Lockwood Park
- Mercyhealth Sportscore Two
- Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens
- Snow Park at Alpine Hills
- UW Health Sports Factory
- Washington Park Community Center
The most creative snowman wins a Rockford Park District gift basket. To enter the contest, email a photo of your snowman to webmaster@rockfordparkdistrict.org.
You must submit your photo by February 28.