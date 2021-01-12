Region 1 trending in the right direction to have COVID-19 mitigations relaxed

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — We are now just a few days away from COVID-19 mitigations being able to be relaxed across Illinois.

Last week, the governor announced regions can start having COVID-19 mitigations rolled back starting this Friday, Jan 15.

In order for a region to move back to Tier 2 mitigations, a region must experience less than 12 percent test positivity rate for three consecutive days AND greater than 20 percent available intensive care unit (ICU) and hospital bed availability AND declining COVID hospitalizations in 7 out of the last 10 days.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will then classify a region under tier 2, tier 1 or Phase 4, depending on what their metrics say.

As of Tuesday, Region 1 does not meet the state's requirements to have mitigations rolled back. However, the region is trending in the right direction.

Here's a look at the numbers in Region 1 as of Tuesday:

Positivity Rate

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the virus fell once again in Region 1, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The rolling positivity rate now sits at 9.1% as of Jan. 9.

The region's positivity rate has now fallen for three straight days.

Hospital Bed Availability

The region continues to meet the state's metrics for hospital bed availability. According to IDPH, the region has had more than 20% of ICU beds and med/surg beds available for 11 days consecutive days.

As of Jan. 11, the region had 28.4% of med/surg beds available and 25.1% of ICU beds available.

Hospitalizations

This is the one metric the region currently does not meet to have mitigations rolled back. The state requires COVID-19 hospitalizations to decrease 7 of 10 days. Currently, the region has seen a decrease in 6 of the past 10 days.

However, the region has seen a decrease of hospitalizations for four straight days and out of the past 30 days, the region has only seen three days of an increase.

On Tuesday, IDPH reported 6,642 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus along with 117 more deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,040,168 cases, including 17,743 deaths, across the state.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 93,491 specimens for a total 14,263,477. As of last night, 3,553 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 757 patients were in the ICU and 409 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

