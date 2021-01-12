Pompeo cancels last trip abroad as concerns of violence grow

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has canceled what would have been his final official trip abroad as concerns grow over potential violence at next week’s presidential inauguration. Less than 18 hours after announcing that Pompeo would be traveling to Brussels this week to close out his tenure as America’s top diplomat, the department said Tuesday it had pulled down all senior-level overseas travel. Pompeo had been planning to meet the chief of NATO and Belgium’s foreign minister in Brussels. A previously planned stop in Luxembourg was scrapped last week due to the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. officials say the cancellation of Pompeo’s trip is intended to support the transition to the incoming Biden administration.