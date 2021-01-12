New technology can determine if you have a concussion in 15 minutes

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Determining whether or not you have a concussion has always been a clinical diagnosis. But now, a new technology will change that and it's coming to the stateline soon.

It's the first-of-its-kind rapid concussion blood test.

Each year, millions of people hit their heads, with or without a witness, and are diagnosed with a concussion, or a mild injury to the brain.

"Right now we use an interview, a memory test, a balance exam, and, maybe or maybe not, head imaging," Dr. Brian Michalsen, a Sports Medicine Specialist at Mercyhealth, explains.

Those test often end with a subjective conclusion. But soon, doctors will have a much easier method for diagnosing concussion with 99.3 percent accuracy rate.

"By taking some blood and running it on this machine, it would tell them in 15 minutes if damage had occurred," Dr. Beth McQuiston, Abbott Laboratories Medical Director, says.

On Monday, the FDA approved Abbott's handheld i-STAT Alinity platform, or a rapid concussion blood test. It's the culmination of nearly seven years of work by more than 130 scientists.

So here's how it works.

When your brain is injured, it leaks proteins and chemicals. The blood test measures for elevated proteins, which indicate damage is present. But because the damage happens at molecular level, the leakage stops in a matter of hours, but the markers stay in your blood for about 12 hours. Also, because it's so small, that leakage is not seen on an MRI or a CT scan.

"We want to decrease the exposure of individuals who have had mild traumatic brain injuries, or not, to the heavy radiation that's involved in CT scanning," Dr. Jeffery Royce, a headache specialist at SwedishAmerican Hospital, says.

Dr. Royce says when you get a CT scan, radiation is emitted in a 360-degree circle and he compares it to receiving 100 chest x-rays.

Dr. Michalsen adds this is especially important for children when their bodies are still developing.

Abbott's goal is to have the technology on the sidelines at sporting events and they won't even need to reduce the size of the device used to measure the blood samples for the elevated proteins because it's already about as big as your television remote.

"To have something like this is very exciting and I'm looking forward to where science will go from here," Dr. Michalsen says.

Doctors also say the rapid test will shorten the time a patient waits in the hospital and testing will be much less expensive. But the real key Dr. McQuiston explains is making what was once invisible, visible.

"If you hit your brain, you can't see if it was injured, but if you sprain your ankle, you can see that, so this test is so important," Dr. McQuiston says.

Since its approval on Monday, Dr. McQuiston says Abbott is moving as fast as it can to get the device into emergency rooms and urgent care centers.

Dr. Royce says he believes it will start being used in his Neuronetics Center at SwedishAmerican sometime in the next six months.