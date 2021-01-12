Kuwait’s government quits, deepening political deadlock

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kuwait’s Cabinet has submitted its resignation, the latest development in a cycle of clashes between the government and lawmakers that long has convulsed the sheikhdom. Kuwait has the strongest and noisiest parliament among the monarchies of the Persian Gulf. The move was not a surprise after more than 30 lawmakers backed a no-confidence motion against the government earlier this month. The ministers quit after the recently elected members of parliament, more than 60% them new faces, grilled the prime minister to protest his new Cabinet appointments. Kuwait’s unusual combination of an emir-appointed government and elected parliament frequently gives rise to wrangling that impedes the country’s economic progress.