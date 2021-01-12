Kinzinger: ‘I will vote in favor of impeachment’

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he will vote to impeach President Donald Trump after riots broke out at the U.S. Capitol last week and lawmakers accused Trump of inciting that violence.



"On January 6, 2020, the President of the United States encouraged an angry mob to storm the United States Capitol to stop the counting of electoral votes," Kinzinger said in a statement. "This angry mob turned violent and caused destruction to our nation’s symbol of democracy. This insurrection led to countless injuries and the death of several people, including two of our U.S. Capitol Police Officers."



Meanwhile, the president made his first public appearance since the riot saying his comments were "totally appropriate."



The House is set to start impeachment proceedings against Trump on Wednesday.



The president faces a single impeachment charge, incitement to insurrection, for his actions surrounding the mob attack on the Capitol, the worst domestic assault on the building in the nation's history.



Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the third-ranking House Republican, and Republican Rep. John Katko of New York said earlier Tuesday that they would vote to impeach Trump.