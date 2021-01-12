Job openings down in most industries, while layoffs spike

WASHINGTON (AP) — Layoffs spiked in November compared with the previous month and the number of job openings slipped, a sign the job market has stalled as the resurgent coronavirus has forced new shutdowns of restaurants and bars and discouraged consumer spending. While the layoffs were concentrated among restaurants, bars and hotels, the slowdown in job postings was widespread across most industries, a sign that businesses in general are reluctant to hire new workers amid the pandemic recession.