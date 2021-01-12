Gunmen kill policeman escorting polio workers in Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say two gunmen riding on a motorcycle killed a policeman escorting a team of polio workers. Tuesday’s attack came on the second day of a nationwide anti-polio vaccination campaign that Pakistan launched in an effort to eradicate the crippling disease this year. The shooting took place happened in the district of Karak in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Pakistan is one of two remaining countries in the world where polio is endemic and regularly launches polio drives. Militants often target polio teams and police assigned to protect them. The Pakistani Taliban claim the campaigns are a Western conspiracy to sterilize children.