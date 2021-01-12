GOP Congressman Adam Kinzinger says he’ll vote to impeach

Chicago (AP) — Illinois Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger says he will join House Democrats and vote to impeach President Donald Trump. In explaining his decision Tuesday, Kinzinger said the president’s role in inciting a deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol warranted his removal from the White House. Kinzinger is the third Republican in the U.S. House to say he will vote to impeach the president. Less than an hour before the congressman from Channahon issued his statement, Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney, the third-ranking Republican in the chamber, and New York Republican Congresswoman John Katko said they would vote to remove the president during his final days in office.