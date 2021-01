Fury at the shaken Capitol over the attack, security, virus

WASHINGTON (AP) — Last week, a furious mob overran the Capitol. This week, the fury is from within. Lawmakers are displaying searing anger over the attack and the catastrophic security failure that placed them in danger. And Democrats are livid over the fact that three of their lawmakers so far have tested positive for COVID-19 after they huddled for safety with Republicans during the assault. The rage is being stoked even hotter by the passions aroused by Democrats’ fresh drive to impeach President Donald Trump. Several Republicans had refused to wear masks in that room. One Democrat says this is a “powder keg” moment.