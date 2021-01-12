Ex-Nissan exec says automaker sought to hide Ghosn’s pay

TOKYO (AP) — A former Nissan chief operating officer has outlined in a Japanese court the pains company officials took to hide star executive Carlos Ghosn’s pay, and how they worried about his quitting. Toshiyuki Shiga testified Tuesday at the trial of his former colleague Greg Kelly, who is charged with under-reporting Ghosn’s compensation. Shiga is the highest ranking Nissan executive to testify at the trial since it began in September. He retired in 2019, but from 2005-2013 he was No. 2 at the company. Shiga said he faced pressure to ensure auditors that would not raise objections to the company’s way of reporting Ghosn’s compensation. Ghosn fled the country while out on bail and is in Lebanon.