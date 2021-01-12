Elections staff: Strike superintendent candidate from ballot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Elections Commission staff members are recommending the panel strike the name of a state schools superintendent candidate from the spring ballot. Shandowlyn Hendricks-Williams is one of seven candidates running for superintendent. She has worked in Gov. Tony Evers’ Milwaukee office. Another candidate, Deobrah Kerr, filed a complaint with the commission over Hendricks-Williams’ use of the title “Dr.” in front of her name on her nomination papers. A state statute that prohibits candidates from using titles or in front of their names on the papers. Commission staff wrote in a memo that based on the plain language of the statute Hendricks-Williams should be disqualified. The commission is scheduled to discuss the challenge at a meeting Tuesday afternoon.