Dr. Ezike to receive COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — One of the state's top doctors is set to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, is scheduled to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at 12 p.m. Tuesday.

Dr. Ezike will be joined by leaders of the Cook County Health Department in Riverside, Illinois.

Along with receiving the vaccine, Dr. Ezike will be encouraging other people to get the vaccine.

