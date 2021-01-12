Divers recover ‘black box’ from crashed Indonesia plane

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian navy divers searching the ocean floor have recovered a “black box” from a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea over the weekend with 62 people on board. It isn’t immediately clear whether the device is the plane’s flight data or cockpit voice recorder. The recovery is expected to help investigators determine what caused the Boeing 737-500 to nosedive into the ocean in heavy rain shortly after takeoff from Jakarta on Saturday. TV stations showed divers on an inflatable vessel with a large white container containing the device heading to a Jakarta port.