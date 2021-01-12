COVID-19 vaccine’s second dose likely to come with mild side effects according to OSF HealthCare

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Across the Stateline, healthcare staff are now getting their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Local doctors say people are more likely to experience side effects.

Aches and pains, low-grade fever, headache and chills lasting a day or so have been reported by OSF HealthCare.

A medical officer with the health system says those mild cold-like symptoms are because the second dose causes your body to make a more intense and fast response. That response being to make an antibody and memory cells to help create immunity for the next time the virus poses a threat.

If people are not experiencing side effects to the vaccine that doesn't necessarily mean it's not working, according to OSF HealthCare.

"Your body is saying, 'this is foreign to me. I am going to react to it and make an immune response.' Can I say that the amount of reaction equals the amount of immune response? I don't know if we can say that but it does tell you something is going on" said Vice President Chief Medical Officer Dr. Stephen Bartlett. "The good news is that we have very strong data that even a very small amount of antibody does the job."

Dr. Bartlett adds getting the vaccine will likely become a regular routine but it is not know yet if that will be every year or every few years.