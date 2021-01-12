Skip to Content

Al Gore, Condoleezza Rice participate in unity initiative

11:08 am National news from the Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say former Vice President and Nobel Peace Prize winner Al Gore and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice are participating in a new initiative at Vanderbilt University focused on bridging the partisan divide in the U.S. The Vanderbilt Project on Unity and American Democracy is a virtual conversation series that will be led by Pulitzer Prize–winning presidential biographer Jon Meacham, who is a Vanderbilt faculty member. The school says in a statement that the first conversations on Thursday will feature Gore speaking about the importance of evidence and reason in political discourse followed by Rice discussing her experience in getting bipartisan support for AIDS relief.

Associated Press

