Afghan Shiite leader in Pakistan after killings of miners

ISLAMABAD (AP) — An influential Afghan Shiite leader is visiting Pakistan where members of the minority sect are still reeling from the brutal killing of 11 Shiite coal miners, nine of whom were Afghan immigrants. Like the miners, Karim Khalili is an ethnic Hazara. Members of the mostly Shiite community live in both Pakistan and Afghanistan and have suffered persecution from the majority Sunni Muslims in both countries. The miners were abducted and killed early this month by the Islamic State group, which is Sunni. Pakistan’s prime minister travelled to Afghanistan late last year while several senior Afghan leaders visited Islamabad in an effort to improve relations.