US ambassador in South Africa better after ICU virus care

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The United States ambassador to South Africa, Lana Marks, said she spent 10 days in a South African hospital’s intensive care unit with COVID-19 and is now recuperating at her residence. After first experiencing fever, chills, a sore throat and fatigue, Marks said in a statement on Twitter that when her symptoms worsened she went into a hospital on Dec. 28. She was quickly moved to an intensive care unit where she stayed for 10 days and then spent a further three days in the COVID-19 unit. Marks said she was discharged late last week and is continuing to recuperate at the ambassador’s residence.