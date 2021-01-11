Trump rewards GOP ally Rep. Jim Jordan with Medal of Freedom

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, one of the outgoing president’s fiercest GOP allies. The highest civilian honor was presented to Jordan in a private ceremony Monday at the White House. It comes as Trump has been rewarding supporters with awards and the perks and prestige associated with serving on a host of federal advisory boards and commissions before he leaves office. Jordan is the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee. He was one of eight House lawmakers who were part of Trump’s defense team in Trump’s Senate impeachment trial last year.