Trump hits Cuba with new terrorism sanctions in waning days

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has re-designated Cuba as a “state sponsor of terrorism” in a move that hits the country with new sanctions shortly before President-elect Joe Biden takes office. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the step on Monday, citing in particular Cuba’s continued harboring of U.S. fugitives as well as its support for Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. The move is the latest of last-minute moves the Trump administration is making before Biden takes office on Jan. 20. Removing Cuba from the blacklist had been one of former President Barack Obama’s main foreign policy achievements as he sought better relations with the communist island.