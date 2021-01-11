Trump faces ‘incitement of insurrection’ impeachment charge

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the House prepares for impeachment, President Donald Trump faces a single charge — “incitement of insurrection” — over the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

That's according to a draft of the articles obtained by The Associated Press.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will proceed with legislation to impeach Trump as she pushes the vice president to invoke constitutional authority to force him out.

The House action could start as soon as Monday. The president is holed up at the White House.

A second Republican senator, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, is calling for Trump to resign.

Lawmakers warn of the damage the president can do before Joe Biden is inaugurated Jan. 20.

Read the full Articles of Impeachment below.