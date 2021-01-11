Three regions currently qualify to have COVID-19 mitigations relaxed come Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — We're five days away of COVID-19 mitigations being able to be relaxed across the state.

Last week, the governor announced regions can start having COVID-19 mitigations rolled back starting this Friday, Jan 15.

In order for a region to move back to Tier 2 mitigations, a region must experience less than 12 percent test positivity rate for three consecutive days AND greater than 20 percent available intensive care unit (ICU) and hospital bed availability AND declining COVID hospitalizations in 7 out of the last 10 days.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will then classify a region under tier 2, tier 1 or Phase 4, depending on what their metrics say.

So where do things stand as of Monday? Currently only three regions (2, 3 and 7) would meet the requirements to have tier 3 mitigations relaxed.

As of Monday, Region 1 would fall short of meeting the state's requirements to move to tier 2 mitigations. However, the region is within striking distance of meeting the state's requirements.

Currently, Region 1 meets the positivity rate metric (9.4%) and hospital bed availability (23.1% of ICU beds available and 27.6% of med/surg beds available).

The one metric the region currently does not meet is the decrease of COVID-19 hospitalizations. The state requires a decrease in 7 of 10 days. Region 1 currently sits at 6 of 10 days.

In terms of dining indoors, the state requires a region to be under 6.5% for its positivity rate for three straight days, so it's unlikely a region will be able to allow indoor dining starting on Jan. 15.

On Monday, the state announced reported 4,776 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus along with 53 more deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,033,526 cases and 17,627 deaths across the state.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 66,697 specimens for a total 14,169,986. As of last night, 3,540 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 759 patients were in the ICU and 401 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 4–10, 2021 is 8.9%.

