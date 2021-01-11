Supreme Court rejects fast track for Trump election cases

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has formally refused to put on a fast track election challenges filed by President Donald Trump and his allies. The court on Monday rejected pleas for quick consideration of cases involving the outcome in five states won by President-elect Joe Biden. Those states are Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The orders, issued without comment, were unsurprising. The justices had previously taken no action in those cases in advance of last week’s counting of the electoral votes in Congress, which confirmed Biden’s victory.