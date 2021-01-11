Snow deficit continues early in the week, could improve by late-week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The winter doldrums are officially here, as another mostly cloudy day is ahead. Despite the cloudy skies, dry weather holds on for a few days longer.

Snow so far this season remains below average for the 2020 to 2021 snow season.

Cloudy start:

The new work week is underway and with it comes a continuation of last week's cloudy skies. Similar to last week, in spite of cloud cover, dry conditions hold on a bit longer.

The true definition of "persistence forecasting," as more clouds than sunshine persist.

Unlike last Monday, dense fog isn't a concern as visibility is generally around eight to ten miles. A westerly wind of five to ten miles per hour is keeping the atmosphere stirred up just enough to prevent fog development.

While Monday looks mostly dry, high-resolution weather models indicate the potential for a few flurries. This chance is greatest from late morning to early afternoon.

A flurry or two cannot be ruled out late Monday morning into the early afternoon.

Mostly cloudy skies stick around through the first half of the work week, but temperatures do begin to climb. By Wednesday and Thursday, high temperatures could land into the mid-and-upper-30s.

Thursday is likely to be the warmest day of the next ten days, but it does come with the threat for rain and snow.

Late-week rain, snow threat:

Thursday is the day of transition for the Stateline: from seasonably warm to seasonably cool. An approaching cold front late in the day should provide time for temperatures to approach the upper 30s Thursday afternoon. Models indicate a wintry mix of snow and rain developing by the afternoon as highs reach well above-freezing.

As colder air rushes in behind the cold front, an eventual transition to all snow appears likely. If this pans out, snowfall accumulations look to remain pretty light as scattered snow showers linger through Friday.

AS OF 8 AM MON.: This model keeps us dry.

AS OF 8 AM MON.: This model brings rain and snow. There's a good deal of uncertainty in the forecast for late-week, so stay up-to-date.

Behind the late-week shot of rain and snow, temperatures tumble back into the low-and-mid-20s by the weekend.