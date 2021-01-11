Saving some favorite NYC places through online campaigns

NEW YORK (AP) — The boarded up windows and For Rent signs are all over the place in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood. Nearby, the Broadway theaters are all dark. But the economic darkness brought on by the coronavirus pandemic has had a few bright spots. A couple of well-loved venues have gotten financial boosts, thanks to online fundraising campaigns and even a telethon. Tom and Michael D’Angora first started a GoFundMe campaign on behalf of the West Bank Cafe/Laurie Beechman Theater. It raised more than $340,000. The couple has started another campaign for jazz club Birdland, raising over $180,000.