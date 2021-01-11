Saar, longtime Netanyahu ally, emerges as his top challenger

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Gideon Saar has for years been one of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s most loyal and vocal supporters, serving as Cabinet secretary and government minister. Now the telegenic Saar, armed with extraordinary political savvy and a searing grudge against his former boss, could prove to be Netanyahu’s greatest challenge. After breaking away from the Likud Party to form his own faction, Saar is running against Netanyahu in March elections and has emerged as his former boss’s top rival. The challenge caps the stunning decline of their relationship, pitting a cunning political mind against his former mentor in a deeply personal battle drenched in past grievances.