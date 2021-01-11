Rockford political expert says impeachment process may not take long

ROCKFORD (WREX)—With just a little over a week before the end of his presidency, President Donald Trump has found himself in a position no other president has been in before.

"We are looking at the first time in American history (that) a president has been impeached twice," said Rockford University Assistant Professor Ron Lee.

House Democrats plan to vote on the impeachment of trump this week after riots broke out at the nation's Capitol.

Rockford University assistant professor Ron Lee says we all can expect to see the same steps taken in any other impeachment process.

But what makes this process unique is the timing.

President Trump could be found guilty of the charges brought against him after he leaves office.

A sign that some lawmakers want to stop Trump from running for office again.

"I think that is what is driving this process this time is a concern that Donald Trump, once out of not run will not run for office again," said Lee.

Lee also believes the process could wrap up shortly after the inauguration, as many lawmakers begin to voice their opinion on how they will vote on it.

But Lee predicts the second impeachment of Trump will continue to impact the country for some time.

"The truth is we remain a deeply divided and polarized society and I don't see that going away anytime soon.

According to article two, section two of the Consitution, Trump can not pardon himself from being impeached.