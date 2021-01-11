Rockford City Council approves project involving tax revenue from cannabis sales

ROCKFORD (WREX) — In a 11-2 vote, Rockford City Council approves a project to put tax revenue earned from cannabis sales back into distressed areas and people involved with the justice system.

Through the project, the 3-percent sales tax Rockford takes in marijuana sales will go to families and areas most impacted by previous drug and marijuana laws. The money has a number of possible uses, including programs for at-risk youth and helping entrepreneurs start businesses in distressed areas.

The council also unanimously agreed to accept two grants. The DHS Employment Barrier Reduction Pilot Grant, which is worth $112,000, comes from the Illinois Association of Community Action Agencies (IACAA). provides funding for SNAP/TANF/Medicaid recipients for supportive services expenses, including expenses for homelessness prevention, utilities, transportation and gas/ uniforms, tools/equipment and similarly purposed expenses as designated by IACAA. The grant term is from Dec. 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.

The other grant is the Healing Illinois Grant Award from the Illinois Department of Human Services. Worth $30,000, the grant will go toward strengthening a project called Healing Rockford Together. The project works on improving the Rockford community through different ways, including focusing on racial reconciliation and community input for police and fire departments.