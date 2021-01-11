Rockford art community leaders prioritizing equity and diversity in 2021

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a year of racial reckoning in our community, artists in Rockford say changes need to be made to ensure everyone has equitable access to the arts.

"Historically, the arts have been primarily accessible by white people," says West Side Show Room Artistic Director Mike Werckle.

He says covid-19 shut down the performing arts, and that down time turned into a time of reflection for the Rockford art community; that the racial reckoning our community faced in 2020 has put a spotlight on ways we can all do better to address injustices and social inequalities.

"The first step is to change ourselves and to make our organization more accessible to everyone," says Werckle.

"So we at the West Side Show Room will be hosting a two session, six hour class. What this training does is it helps us see the biases, what the effect of our choices might be, and then enable us to make choices that are more beneficial to everyone."



The Community Foundation of Northern Illinois and Rockford Area Arts Council have both awarded grant money for the workshops, along with a statewide Healing Illinois Grant.



RAAC Executive Director Mary McNamara Bernsten says taking lessons we've learned in 2020 and putting them into action in 2021 is what needs to happen in Rockford.

"There's a huge gap between the artists that are performing and making and our audiences," says Bernsten, "and so we are making a huge push nationally to be more inclusive in our arts programming."



"The arts council's mission is to support, develop and promote access to the arts for everyone. It is critical organizations like ours leads and say to the rest of the community that this is a priority."

The West Side Show Room is not alone.



The Friends of the Coronado are also introducing LISTEN project. A film performed, produced and filmed by local artists of color telling personal stories of wounds caused by racial injustice.

"What can we do to help heal our community and our world from these injustices," says executive director Beth Howard.



"The goal is to take the words of these listening sessions and let them live on forever. There is something about the Coronado, you feel that people have walked here before you, and so it was important to use that this lives on in our history forever."

In reporting this story, all the leaders we spoke to are white. That's something Werckle say they're reconciling with and directly shows why change needs to happen now.

"We very intentionally opened our performing arts venue on the west side of Rockford because we wanted to do something for people of color," says Werckle.

"We wanted to create a place for everyone to come in and experience the arts on the west side, for the west side."

The West Side Show Room's Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Workshops For The Arts start virtually this month and are open to everyone.



Anyone affiliated with a Rockford area arts organization qualifies for reduced or free tuition. Click here for more information on how to register.