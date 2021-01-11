Republicans block measure calling for quick removal of Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke constitutional authority to remove President Donald Trump from office has been blocked by Republicans.

As the House prepares for impeachment, President Donald Trump faces a single charge — “incitement of insurrection” — over the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

That’s according to a draft of the articles obtained by The Associated Press.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will proceed with legislation to impeach Trump as she pushes the vice president to invoke constitutional authority to force him out.

The House action could start as soon as Monday. The president is holed up at the White House.