Pritzker to provide COVID-19 update Monday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — We'll be hearing from Governor JB Pritzker later this afternoon.
The governor is set to speak at 2:30 p.m. at the State Capitol as lawmakers continue their lame duck session.
The last time the governor spoke on COVID-19, he announced regions can start having COVID-19 mitigations rolled back starting this Friday.
In order for a region to move back to Tier 2 mitigations, a region must experience less than 12 percent test positivity rate for three consecutive days AND greater than 20 percent available intensive care unit (ICU) and hospital bed availability AND declining COVID hospitalizations in 7 out of the last 10 days.
Last Friday, we took a look at the likelihood of Region 1 having mitigations rolled back.
We'll carry the governor's press conference on Monday live on our website www.wrex.com/live and on the 13 WREX Facebook page.
