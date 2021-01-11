Skip to Content

Police: Man shot, killed Sunday night in Rockford

New
12:55 pm Top StoriesCrime
Rockford-Police (RPD)

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Police Department has launched its second murder investigation of the year following a shooting Sunday night.

Police say it happened in the 400 block of Webster around 7:10 p.m.

Authorities say when they arrived on scene, they found a 26-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The victim's identity has not been released at this time.

Authorities are still investigating.

Last November, 13 WREX aired a special report looking into the gun violence on Webster Ave. You can view that special report by clicking here.

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Carrigan

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University.

More Stories

Skip to content