Police: Man shot, killed Sunday night in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Police Department has launched its second murder investigation of the year following a shooting Sunday night.

Police say it happened in the 400 block of Webster around 7:10 p.m.



Authorities say when they arrived on scene, they found a 26-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The victim's identity has not been released at this time.



Authorities are still investigating.

Last November, 13 WREX aired a special report looking into the gun violence on Webster Ave. You can view that special report by clicking here.