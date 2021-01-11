‘Nowhere for gas prices to go but up’ Rockford gas prices rise again

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford gas prices rose 6.3 cents per gallon in the past week for an average of $2.42 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

"With a barrel of crude oil now at its highest level in nearly a year, there's nowhere for gas prices to go but up," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said.

The cheapest station in Rockford is $2.09 per gallon with the most expensive at $2.55 per gallon, GasBuddy said.

Prices are 24.8 cents higher than a month ago, but still 12 cents lower compared to a year ago.

Nationally, the average rose 4.9 cents for an average of $2.31 per gallon.

"In a normal year, this is the time we tend to see gas prices struggle, and according to Pay with GasBuddy data, gasoline demand is indeed seeing seasonal struggles, but that has not tempered the appetite of the market as many remain bullish over the continued rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine. How long we may be on this road relies on continued reduction in new COVID cases, but we may for the coming weeks seeing gas prices continuing their climb."