No. 25 UConn cracks Top 25, squeezes past DePaul 60-53

CHICAGO (AP) — Tyrese Martin scored 18 points and No. 25 UConn beat DePaul 60-53 on Monday. The Huskies cracked the Top 25 for the first time since they were ranked 18th in the 2016-17 preseason poll, then got all they could handle from a struggling DePaul squad before pulling out their fourth straight win. Connecticut scored the final eight points despite some shaky free throw shooting down the stretch, and improved to 12-1 against DePaul. Tyler Polley and R.J. Cole each scored 12 for the Huskies, who won again even though leading scorer James Bouknight missed his second consecutive game with an elbow injury.