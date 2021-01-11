N. Korea’s Kim adds title: General secretary of ruling party

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been given the title of general secretary of the ruling Workers’ Party in what’s seen as a symbolic move aimed at bolstering his authority. Kim already was the top party leader and the supreme commander of North Korea’s 1.2 million-member military. But analysts say restoring the old title formerly held by his father and grandfather helps cement Kim’s authority during a time when North Korea faces challenges. Kim has vowed to build more sophisticated nuclear weapons and disclosed economic developmental goals during an important ruling party meeting this past week. But observers doubt North Korea has substantial solutions amid coronavirus-related economic shocks, natural disasters and persistent U.S.-led sanctions.