Local small business expert encourages owners take advantage of new PPP funds

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A new year brings the same challenges for small businesses trying to survive the COVID-19 pandemic. But the recent relief package adds funding to the Paycheck Protection Program

"Even though it's considerably smaller in dollar amount than the first two tranches they did, it appears to be more targeted," says Rockford Local Development Corporation Executive Director John Phelps.

Phelps believes the $284 billion revitalization of PPP could be beneficial for a number of reasons. First, Phelps believes the funds are much more flexible on what they can be spent on. In the first round, funds were limited to items like utilities, rent, and payroll. This round opens up more options to owners. For example, costs incurred due to COVID-19 prevention measures.

"They are prioritizing hard hit industries like restaurants and hotels," says Phelps.

Phelps believes there's good news for businesses who already have outstanding loans.

"If you have an existing SBA loan you're going to have your payments made February through April." says Phelps. "And if you're in certain impacted industries like restaurants, hotels, certain other industries, you get an extra five months."

In our region, Phelps believes this will impact a number of businesses.

"We roughly have 170 SBA loans outstanding," says Phelps. "All of those borrowers will get up to $9,000 a month, will get their payments made for them for three months. So that's a huge impact."

His advice to small businesses is to move quickly.

"I do think the money will go quick, so anyone who stalls is at a disadvantage."

The SBA website opened this morning. If you're looking for more information, click here.