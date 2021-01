TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Cameron Krutwig had 16 points as Loyola of Chicago beat Indiana State 58-48. Krutwig was 7 of 11 from the field, and he also grabbed eight rebounds for Loyola. Jake LaRavia had 11 points for the Sycamores. Tyreke Key added six rebounds. The Ramblers leveled the season series against the Sycamores. Indiana State defeated Loyola of Chicago 76-71 on Sunday.